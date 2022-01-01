As local temperatures started their plunge Saturday afternoon, spaces for local homeless residents opened up.
Temple Impact Church, one of the city’s two warming shelters alongside the Temple Salvation Army, announced the opening through social media. Both shelters have coordinated the past two years to provide space to escape the cold for those without anywhere else to go.
Temperatures in Temple are expected to fall into the 20s by Sunday morning, with wind chill bringing the area to as low as 9 degrees.
Deni Howard, shelter manager for Impact Church, said the shelters opened Saturday night and will stay open trough Monday night. She said the shelter also may be open Thursday, when temperatures are expected to fall once more, but that is still not decided yet.
Howard said the church has still been having a hard time attracting volunteers to help with the shelter, especially during the two three-hour shifts from midnight to 6 a.m.
“Basically it is very boring at that time of night, not much is going on,” Howard said.
While volunteers are needed, Howard said those working at the facility should have some form of mental health first aid training or prior work at a shelter.
For those who don’t have that experience, the church does offer occasional training sessions to educate volunteers. Those wanting to help also can do other jobs, such as bringing in meals for dinner or breakfast.
Howard said the shelter is very important for those living on the streets, both giving them somewhere warm and giving them somewhere safe where they don’t have to keep one eye open.
“Sometimes we have some people who can’t settle and come out and talk to the volunteers,” Howard said. “But, for the most part, it is nice to be able to come in and lay your head down somewhere warm and get some sleep.”
Howard said the church did have enough volunteers for Saturday night, but still could use more if residents are willing to donate their time.
Those in need of shelter can go to either facility, with Impact Church at 306 E. Adams Ave. and the Temple Salvation Army at 419 W. Ave. G.
Those who are interested in donating their time or other goods for the shelter can contact Howard at deni@impacttemple.com.