BELTON — In a unanimous decision, Bell County commissioners authorized Judge David Blackburn to execute an Interlocal Cooperation Agreement with McLennan County for the housing and care of incarcerated inmates.
This decision came after weeks of ongoing dialogue about the need to explore inmate housing alternatives should occupancy issues arise in Bell County. Judge David Blackburn said the McLennan County Commissioners Court had already approved the agreement on their end.
“I appreciate the work by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department in reaching out to a couple of counties,” Blackburn said during a Monday morning meeting. “Discussion has been that we need to explore options and alternatives with other facilities to house inmates as that need may arise.”
The authorization was timely, as Blackburn believed the Bell County Jail set a new record for its number of housed inmates with 985.
“The per diem rate is $84 per inmate based on a monthly average occupancy,” he said. “I’m continuing to have some discussions with McLennan County and I think that will be a not-to-exceed rate. I’m hopeful that we might be able to negotiate a slightly lower rate.”
Despite the current occupancy rate, Jeff Buuck — a chief deputy with the sheriff’s department — said the Bell County Jail is managing well.
“It’s stressful but the guys are managing it. They’re doing a fantastic job over there,” he said. “Hopefully this piece with McLennan County will help us resolve (population issues) and get a little relief. We need to engage with them in that conversation.”
Buuck highlighted how 24 inmates were moved to Burnet County on Monday, while an additional 24 inmates are expected to be relocated on Tuesday. Bell County was able to relocate these inmates after commissioners approved a similar motion in September with Burnet County.
“That’s the maximum available number they had for us,” Buuck said. “That’s going to give us a little bit of breathing room … probably about a week’s reprieve.”