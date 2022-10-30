BELTON — American Cue Sports-Texas held its 8-ball state championship Wednesday through Sunday in the Assembly Hall of the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Ren Roberts of Fort Worth, an ACS-Texas officer, said about 450 men and women competed on 40 tables in six different tournaments. For many years, he said, the state championship has been at the Expo Center every other year, with teams from all over the state.
“In the in-between years, we have alternated between Dallas-Fort Worth and Port Arthur for tournaments,” he said.
Modern-day pool has been the same for about 30 years, he said.
“The big change was playing where you get ball-in-hand on the other player’s foul,” he said. “You can put the cue ball anywhere on the table.”
This was a random-draw, double-elimination tournament, he said. Advanced players have to win one more game in individual races or two more games in team games and scratch doubles, he said.
“Most of us play in leagues,” he said, not at home. “Most of the venues are bars or pool halls.”
Melissa “Sure Shot” Smith of Ponder said she placed 13th out of 57 ladies in the Saturday tournament.
“It’s been a tough match,” she said. “It’s a hill-hill match, which is like sudden death. The person I lost to got second in the tournament.”
Although still an amateur, she plays “all over” and has sponsors.
“I just won two state titles in 9-ball in March at Stixx and Stones in Lewisville,” she said. “I started when I was about 27 years old. My whole family plays pool. My favorite part is I love 9-ball. It’s more of a challenge. I consider me a master player.”
She introduced her coach, Charles Bryant of Galveston.
“Hillbilly” is his nickname, he said, and he and his wife, Heather, own Brutal Game Gear, a clothing line. They also own Bryant Billiards, which deals in cues and accessories.
“We’ve probably got 25 players that we sponsor across the U.S.,” he said. “We do all kinds of customization. We’re about two months from opening up our own print company.”
From 2004 to 2010, he was a “top-eight” American pool player, he said, and got as high as No. 4 in the U.S.
“The main secret is teaching the back arm how to be fluid, or as smooth as silk,” he said.
The first thing he has his students do is give him 10,000 air strokes in the next two-three months, he said. That’s a practice stroke with a cue stick but without hitting a ball.
“All the champs do from 2 to 15 air strokes before a shot,” he said. “The amount depends on how difficult the shot is.”
He believes in systems for every aspect of the game, he said, including aiming systems, speed systems and kicking systems.