Two Bell County superintendents said they believe too much emphasis is placed on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness.
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith was asked to speak about STAAR testing Monday morning during a legislative update with state Rep. Hugh Shine R-Temple, at the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce.
“The No. 1 thing that I want everyone to hear is that public schools and in Belton ISD, we are not afraid of accountability in any way, shape or form,” he said. “I don’t believe that a standardized test … is a good snapshot of what a public school is doing. Accountability for me should be more than that.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott agreed.
On STAAR testing, Ott said he believes schools should be held accountable, but the money allocated for testing could be used for other things.
“The amount of testing that is taking place is excessive,” Ott said. “It’s well above what the federal government requires. It does cause an imbalance and infringement in public education. Because you lose your creativity, if they would only use 70% of (the money allocated for testing), you would still achieve accountability in public education. The other 30% of that money can be used for local community-based accountability.”
Smith said Texas is one of the states that test more than other states he has been involved.
“That means that we prepare, we pay for, we ensure students are prepared, we ensure teachers are prepared for more tests than any other state that I have served in,” he said. “I think that is a direct impact on a school system. If we take a look in the state finances and how much we pay to testing companies for the STAAR assessment. I think it would blow a lot of people’s minds.”
Smith said reduced testing to meet federal mandates would increase local controls to be able to provide the community with the graduates it needs.
“I think being able to go out to our community and say, ‘What is it that you want in your community?” And hold ourselves accountable,” he said.
Shine said vocational education in Texas is well-varied due to the diverse industries that drive the economy of the different parts of the state.
“The way the community has developed economically, they have vocational needs, and they have educational needs that are not necessarily the same,” he said. “We are a transportation hub. We are a distribution center.”
Industries in other parts of the state, Shine said, have different needs from the students in the area.
“Economically, we have made our community address those kinds of issues that are important,” he said. “Austin is more of a high-tech hub, Dallas is more of a financial hub, Houston is more of an oil and gas city.”
Smith said that reducing testing would allow the district to focus more on the needs of the community.
“Ideally, we would like to see some of those STAAR assessments and some of that funding shift from the assessments that the state creates to targeted professional development and support for teachers for math,” Smith said about mathematics, a subject where students have shown to be struggling in the district. “I think the STAAR has its place. It’s just not at the forefront of everything.”
Shine said that STAAR testing has a lot of political implications, and he’s heard from parents and teachers about the burden the testing has on educators and students.
“What I hear you say is that accountability is important. Some form of testing needs to be there. Maybe we are just not completely where we need to be?” Shine asked Smith.
“I believe wholeheartedly that’s the case,” Smith replied. “The more we could shift the accountability to local communities rather than through TEA, the better off we could be. I want a school system that reflects what our local community wants.”
Ott said he supports accountability systems that consider fine arts achievements.
“To build a local community-based accountability system that would highlight fine arts would be great,” he said. “The state accountability has nothing there dealing with fine arts. Career tech is another that’s very important in Temple. I certainly think there is room to reduce the amount of money the state is putting into the assessment program, reduce the number of tests and focus more on preparing students on things that matter local to the communities.”