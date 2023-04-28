BELTON – The Texas Department of Transportation will conduct lane closures on Interstates 14 and 35 Monday night as part of a highway widening project in Belton.
featured
I-14, I-35 lane closures planned Monday night
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Chargers select Temple's Johnston in first round of NFL draft
- Wendell Williams, former Councilman and banker, dies at age 75
- Two BISD principals named; other positions open
- Police: 1 dead, 18-wheeler on fire, I-14 shut down
- James Elijah Fry, Sr., age 47, died April 16, 2023
- UPDATE: Sirens sound in Temple after tornado touches down on North Fort Hood
- Extraco Tower in Temple may become executive hotel
- Marks removed from courtroom briefly during foul tirade
- ME: Scott, Swearingin suffered violent deaths; two witnesses see man in area where victims were buried
- Woman missing from Austin found dead near Temple