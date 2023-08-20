The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) are asking Texas residents to voluntarily reduce electricity use from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. today.
ERCOT, PUCT issue voluntary electricity conservation notice
- Staff Report
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Abbott announces $101.5 million in funding for Bell highway expansion; project could start as soon as 2028
- Drying out: Stillhouse Hollow Lake level near record low
- Snakes alive!: Exotic pet store opens on Temple’s north side
- Affidavit: Intoxicated woman speeding at estimated 83 mph before West Temple collision
- 300-acre fire burning at Fort Cavazos
- COVID case at Bell County Jail leads to complaint
- Temple woman indicted in attack on 75-year-old man
- Temple man indicted for alleged attack on pregnant woman
- Preseason prep: Temple tunes up for 2023 campaign in scrimmage with Killeen
- Temple teen indicted for allegedly evading police