Traffic signals at Sixth Avenue and Interstate 35 in Belton that have been blinking red were fixed Thursday, after leading to traffic snarls and numerous motorists complaints.
featured
Belton traffic lights on 6th, I-35 fixed
- STAFF REPORT
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Belton man charged with murder in mother’s death
- Temple woman accused of stealing money during break-ins at mother’s restaurant
- Temple woman arrested on evading police warrant after disturbance
- Police: Gunman robs Temple store
- Family mourns motorcyclist killed on Thanksgiving Day
- Affidavit: Belton man stabbed his mother and hid body
- Police: Mother left child in a ditch along Coryell road
- Christmas cheer: Temple parade draws hundreds downtown
- Trial for soup-throwing suspect delayed a third time
- Belton man charged with indecency with a child