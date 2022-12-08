Traffic lights functioning

Traffic signals at Sixth Avenue and Interstate 35 in Belton that have been blinking red were fixed Thursday, Dec. 8, after leading to traffic snarls and numerous motorists complaints. The Texas Department of Transportation had been working to restore the signals for more than a week. “The signal cabinet was struck by a vehicle, which caused damage to the signal cabinet foundation and wires underground,” TxDOT spokesman Jake Smith said Friday. “TxDOT is working with their contractor to repair the signal as quickly as possible. Currently, the signal is operating in flashing red, and the intersection is an all-way stop.” TxDOT's prediction that the traveling public should expect significant delays in this area during peak hours proved true, causing lengthy backups.

