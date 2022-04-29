Two Bell County Commissioners Court candidates opposed to the Confederate soldier statue said Thursday they favor removing the monument from the historic Belton courthouse grounds.
Louie Minor, the Democratic candidate for the Bell County Commissioner Precinct 4 seat, and Stacey L. Wilson, the Democratic candidate for the Commissioner Precinct 2 seat, spoke out in favor of the statue’s removal at a news conference Thursday in Belton.
Members of the Killeen NAACP also attended the news conference.
The candidates’ call for the statue’s removal came three days after a motion by current Precinct 4 Commissioner John Driver to move the statue failed. Driver’s motion was not seconded by other commissioners.
Minor, who is running for Driver’s seat after the incumbent decided not to seek reelection, said he wanted to speak out against members of the Commissioners Court — Bill Schumann, Russell Schneider and Bobby Whitson — for not seconding the motion to remove the statue.
“All the other commissioners, when (Driver) called for the vote, were silent and put their heads down,” Minor said. “To me, it looked like a bunch of ostriches hiding.”
Wilson said the Commissioners Court needs representatives who are concerned about the statue’s negative impact on the county given the state’s Confederate past.
“No longer is it acceptable to remain silent or use the excuse, ‘That is the way it has always been done,’” Wilson said. “Because, it is our duty as elected officials to review, revise and reflect to see what may no longer be serving the interests of our community.”
Prior to Monday, action on the statue had been tabled for 19 months by the commissioners. The body hoped the Texas Legislature approve a bill that would call for a public referendum on the issue.
Currently, Texas counties with fewer than 25,000 residents can call a referendum on what to do with county property. Bell County has a population of nearly 400,000.
Moving forward
Schneider said he expected the Commissioners Court to continue putting the item on their legislative agenda going forward. “We have not talked about legislative points, as far as the next legislative session. I am sure that will be a part of that discussion but we have not, as a court, talked about that,” he said
At the gathering, Nolanville Mayor Andy Williams said the public should not let the topic of the statue be forgotten, but instead should continue fighting for its removal.
Williams said the statue should be moved, not destroyed, so the past could be honored without being a constant reminder to those whose families were enslaved.
“This is not something that we should just sweep under the rug and let die,” Williams said. “We should let them (commissioners) know that we are serious about this matter as we move forward and we are being progressive.”
Lynda Nash, the incoming Bell County Democratic Party chair, said the Confederate statue had different meanings for the many communities in the county.
Moving the statue, Nash said, would mean a step forward for the county and would mean no longer glorify the actions of people who committed atrocities.
“This particular statue was not erected to honor a person, but to honor a sentiment for the soldiers who proudly fought in the Civil War,” Nash said. “But, on the other hand, for Americans of African descent, it is a sentiment of division, hate and intolerance for them and our ancestors.”
Minor said he is open to removing — or destroying — the statue but added he would listen to what residents would prefer.
Costly removal
Moving the statue could be costly. Schumann brought up this issue when the statue was discussed in 2020.
“So $100,000 is not an outrageous number to move that statue,” Schumann said. “It’s not cheap.”
Commissioner Bobby Whitson also brought up the cost of moving the statue Monday.
“I don’t think that it is right to ask taxpayers to fund the moving of the statue when only a few people want it moved,” Whitson said.
Minor said he would do what he could to get the statue moved, including supporting fellow Democrat Wilson for Precinct 2, Whitson’s opponent in the November general election.
“I am not going to let the issue die,” Minor said. “I am going to work really hard to get that statue moved.”
After the motion to move the statue failed Monday, County Judge David Blackburn said he still supported asking the Legislature to change the law so residents could vote on the issue.
“My thoughts have not changed from the first round of discussions we have had on the monument, and that is that we should pursue statewide legislation that will allow a county referendum on the matter,” Blackburn said.