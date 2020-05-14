A Rockdale woman is charged with murder in connection with her daughter’s 2019 death.
Frances Valdez, 69, was arrested on a warrant for the death of Valerie Valdez, 25, who had Down’s syndrome, Rockdale Police Lt. Stephen Goodrich said Thursday.
The medical examiner’s report said Valerie Valdez died from an overdose of over-the-counter cough medicine and Tylenol PM, according to Goodrich.
On June 3, 2019, officers responded to the report of a deceased person. In the residence was the deceased daughter, Valdez and another person. The officers believed the circumstances of the death were very suspicious and requested an autopsy.
A length of time passed before the toxicology report was finalized and police reported they had difficulty in finding family members, Goodrich said.