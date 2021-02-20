The sun came out Saturday, causing a lot of snow and ice to melt, and the roads and sidewalks to become more passable. The really good news was that the National Weather Service forecast an overnight low of 38 degrees.
Things also were looking up Saturday in the realm of power outages. Casey Simpson, Oncor Electric Delivery manager for the Temple-Belton area, said Saturday afternoon Bell County outages were down to about 8,400 customers and he expected to “have everything pretty much wrapped up Sunday evening.” He expressed appreciation for “the public’s patience with us” as crews have worked around the clock to reconnect electrical power.
In a weekend update, the Dallas office of Oncor Communications said power had been restored to more than 38,000 customers in its southern region of Temple,
Killeen and Round Rock, and its eastern region of Palestine, Lufkin and Nacogdoches, with 53,000 outages remaining.
“We expect the majority of storm restoration to be complete in these areas Sunday,” the update said.
“Restoration efforts have been hindered by two main factors,” the report said. “First, hazardous road conditions that greatly slow the time it takes for Oncor trucks and personnel to reach areas of repair, and pick up and deliver equipment to work sites.
“Second, we continue to identify damaged equipment as a result of transformers having to quickly power back up massive amounts of energy after the controlled outages concluded,” the report said. “This damage is somewhat comparable to blowing a fuse when you plug too many devices into one outlet in your home.”
In some instances, the report said, personnel may leave the area to work on other nearby repairs while replacement equipment or additional workers are en route.
“This does not mean that Oncor has closed the outage or that we will not prioritize its full restoration,” the report said.
Anyone still without power may report an outage by calling 888-313-4747, texting OUT to 66267, using the MyOncor app or visiting Oncor.com.
Frequently asked questions
Q. How will this week’s outages affect my Oncor charges?
A. If you have been without power … it’s likely that your Oncor charges will be lower.
Q. Why is my interval usage data still tracing electricity?
A. The current monthly usage reading may be estimated based on your previous usage. Once power has been restored, Oncor will make the actual usage available to the customer’s representative, who will rebill if necessary.
Q. Why do others in my area have power?
A. Your neighbor’s home may be on a different set of lines. Check the circuit breaker.