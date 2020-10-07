A 36-year-old Temple man was indicted Wednesday for alleged intoxication assault with a vehicle and failure to render aid.
Billy Polk was arrested and charged by the Temple Police Department after he allegedly struck a man and woman at about 11:13 p.m. on Aug. 12 while they changed a flat tire at the 3400 block of North Interstate 35 at exit 304, an arrest affidavit said.
A vehicle was on the right shoulder with a jack under the driver’s side front tire. Officers found two people unconscious in the grass and two children were in the vehicle’s back seat. A front bumper, not from that vehicle, was in the road,
The two people were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. The man had a broken femur and had surgery for internal abdominal bleeding, the affidavit said.
While changing the tire, the couple saw headlights come toward them and they were hit. Nothing showed the driver put on brakes.
A vehicle with a lot of front-end damage was found parked at 12310 NW HK Dodgen Loop. What looked like human flesh was on one front headlight. The bumper on I-35 matched that of the suspect’s vehicle.
Polk was still in the vehicle. Surveillance video showed the vehicle he was in sped into the parking lot’s space.
Polk’s eyes were red and glassy and he smelled like alcohol. He reportedly swayed and his balance wasn’t steady. Polk wouldn’t do field sobriety tests but did a breath test. His results were .208 and .222, according to the affidavit.
He was in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday, held in lieu of bonds that totaled $175,000.
The grand jury issued 32 true bills.