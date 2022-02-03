With the region seeing icy conditions and freezing temperatures, two warming shelters in Temple stayed open 24 hours to help those in need.
Temple Impact Church and the Temple Salvation Army operated as warming shelters starting Wednesday afternoon, staying open all of Thursday. The two shelters aim to give local homeless a warm and safe place to stay when it is freezing outside.
Temple Impact Church is located 306 E. Adams Ave while the Temple Salvation Army is at 419 W. Ave. G.
The two shelters regularly open on days when temperatures feel below freezing with windchill, or 35 degrees when it is wet outside.
Both organizations announced that they would be open all of Thursday. Impact Church plans on remaining open all of Friday while the Salvation Army will stay open as long as it is freezing outside.
The homeless are provided with hot meals and showers at both shelters, in addition to a place to stay.
“We want to provide those who live without adequate shelter a place to be protected from the elements,” Lt. David Beckham of the Salvation Army said.
The two shelters are expected to remain open at night for the next week as temperatures will feel like they are below freezing when factoring in wind chill.
During the day, Temple officials said the homeless can also keep warm by going to the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., or Feed My Sheep, 116 W. Ave. G