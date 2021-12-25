For Jeremy Krenke, having a warm, comforting dinner on Christmas Day was “a true blessing.”
“This is life changing,” Krenke, 35, from Port Huron, Mich., said as he sat outside the Feed My Sheep office Saturday morning with a bagged meal. “I’ve been across the country since I was 15 when I hopped on a Greyhound (bus), and a lot of places don’t offer food like this. … Sometimes you have to do things just to get by, so this is just really wonderful.
“It’s a miracle.”
Feed My Sheep, a Temple agency that feeds and aids the homeless, was bustling with activity Saturday as officials opened the doors to provide the community with a free, hot Christmas meal that included turkey, ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, fruit salad and a piece of pie.
Casey Mooney, Feed My Sheep director of
operations, said the agency expected to feed about 300 people on Christmas Day, slightly less than the 349 meals they distributed on Thanksgiving Day last month.
“We’re doing good today. We have lots of volunteers,” Mooney said. “The ovens are on and the warmers are going.”
The community meal occurs every year, thanks to donations from community organizations, local churches and other donors. Scores of volunteers, many from churches or ministries, prepare the food. Others served those who dined at the agency or prepared meals to go.
“We just put the word out and the community responds,” Mooney said.
Mooney said his day started at 7 a.m. when he arrived at the office, 116 W. Ave. G, to begin coordinating the volunteers. Coffee and doughnuts were served about an hour and a half later.
The agency also distributed hygiene kits and sack lunches for the weekend.
“We’re constantly trying to adapt and help people to transform their lives,” Mooney said.
Andrea Coffee and other members of her family were warming up food Saturday morning. She said she was prompted to volunteer at the agency after reading about Feed My Sheep’s holiday meals in the Temple Daily Telegram.
“We wanted to give back to the community,” she said.
Her son Harrison Coffee, 22, a finance major at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, said his family was thankful for their blessings and wanted to help others.
“A little goes a long way,” he said.
Among the volunteers were eight members of the Angels of Mercy Outreach, a local ministry.
Elder Bertha Davenport of Killeen said the volunteer effort tied into their own outreach efforts to aid people through Christ.
“This helps provide for their physical and spiritual needs,” Davenport said. “We want to be the hands and feet of the Lord.”
Dora Dobbins, 56, a Temple member of Angels of Mercy Outreach, said she volunteers at Feed My Sheep frequently.
“I love it. I think it’s important because these are children of God, they’re people, and they don’t have everything they need,” Dobbins said.
Helping others, she said, is a service to God and provides an opportunity to preach His word to them.
Around the corner, the dining room at Feed My Sheep was filled with diners scattered across several tables as volunteers distributed napkins, drinks and utensils.
Josh Kleen, 41, said between bites that the Christmas meal was good.
“I like it,” he said.
Nearby, Samuel Johnson, a 52-year-old homeless man, said he appreciated the warm food. Next to him was a sack lunch, the bag decorated with a crayon Christmas tree drawing by a Sparta Elementary student.
“I’m very thankful for it,” Johnson said.