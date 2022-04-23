Clark Wernecke, executive director of the Gault School of Archaeological Research, will discuss the Gault Archaeological Site and its relation to the People of the Americas at 7 p.m. Monday at the Bell County Courthouse.
The meeting, sponsored by the Bell County Historical Commission, will be held in the first-floor courtroom of the courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave.
“The Gault Archaeological Site is one of those places where an archaeologist, if he stumbles into it, considers himself one of the luckiest,” Wernecke told the Telegram. “Archaeology, like most sciences, is incremental so we generally just find a little bit of stuff. But that stuff has a tremendous amount of information that can change the way we think about the people that live there.”
Wernecke — who holds degrees in history, business and anthropology, and has worked at the Gault Archaeological Site since 1999 — hopes that residents who attend the Bell County Historical Commission meeting take two things out of his guest appearance: to understand that archaeology sites are everywhere, and that a lot of what they have been taught about Native Americans is wrong.
“We like to think of archaeology as something that is found elsewhere,” he said. “If you watch the Discovery, National Geographic or History channels, you can kind of come away with that … because they’ll show you the pyramids in Egypt or something like that. But archaeology is all around.”
Wernecke referenced a previous conversation he had with a Bell County resident about whether there were any archaeological sites in Killeen.
“They asked if there were any archaeological sites in Killeen and I said hundreds. From prehistorical to historical,” he said. “The fact that the county has two large reservoirs and a huge military installation means that it’s actually one of the better documented areas. So lots and lots and lots of sites.”
Wernecke also highlighted how the Gault Archaeological Site will hold its annual Volunteer Day on May 7.
“There’s an awful lot of things that we need a bunch of hands for,” he said. “A couple of weeks ago a tornado basically started at Gault and pulled about 20 large trees up by the roots. It luckily didn’t destroy any of our buildings or infrastructure, but this year is going to be cleaning up a lot of tree branches.”
The community service event, which is expected to draw 50 to 60 people, is open to the public. The site is at 3439 FM 2843 in Florence.