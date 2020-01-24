The “Possibilities” Job Fair at Temple College helped expand students’ horizons on Friday with recruiters showcasing employment opportunities for young adults with disabilities.
Cheryl Nelson, a transition specialist for Temple Independent School District, said the job fair went better than she expected it to. She emphasized how over 100 job-seeking high school students attended the morning session, while an additional 60 turned up in the afternoon session geared for young adults not in high school.
“The employers are loving it … They said they want to come every chance they can get and I’ve heard nothing but positive things” Nelson said. “Employers are even thanking us for inviting them.”
Towanna Smith, a student hireability navigator with Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, stressed how forthcoming employers were about the opportunity to be working with an individual with disabilities — whether it’s seen or unseen.
“We even had someone come in and talk with them about the advantages of hiring people with disabilities,” Towanna Smith said. “They thought it was very beneficial for them. It helped them realize that these individuals want to work. They’re dedicated and capable of being dependable workers.”
Nelson said she is elated for the job fair to come to fruition since she has been wanting an event geared toward young adults with disabilities for the past couple years.
“I liked it because it gave me a better sense of who all is looking for employment,” said Michael Morgan, a recruiter at Baylor Scott & White. “Instead of really recruiting somebody for a particular position — especially this morning with the high school students — we were able to give more advice on career choices.”
Latasha Alexander, who works with Morgan at Baylor Scott & White, said she hopes people realize Baylor Scott & White needs more than just doctors and nurses.
“They don’t think about all the things we need as a business … like marketing,” Alexander said. “We’re not just hiring doctors and nurses. We also need marketing people, warehouse people, logistics people, human resources people and office clerical people.”
Employment specialist Chris McCormick understands that very need. McCormick works at Central County Services MHMR to help bring employment opportunities forward to people with disabilities.
“It could be full-time, part-time, whatever … I work with them to get to know what their strengths and weaknesses are,” McCormick said. “Today has been outstanding for the students, but it was really encouraging and nice to meet people who are genuine when it comes to hiring individuals with disabilities.”
The U.S. National Guard, U.S. Census Bureau and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice were among registered groups participating.
Smith said she hopes initiatives, including the “Possibilities” Job Fair and the upcoming Summer Earn and Learn program, will help drive the elimination of stigmas surrounding people with disabilities.