BELTON — A Bell County jury deliberated for more than six hours Tuesday in the murder trial of Killeen residents Rashari Nae Fonne Brent and Chelsea Gabrielle Swint but had not reached a verdict by press time.
The racially diverse 12-person panel, which began deliberations at about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, heard testimony for almost a week and a half in the Dec. 5, 2018, shooting death of Isaac Kohlhaas, 18, during a suspected attempted robbery at the Walmart parking lot, 6801 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Two other women, Jazlyn Miller and Veronica Martin, are also charged in the incident and awaiting their respective days in court. Miller faces a robbery charge while Veronica Martin is also charged with murder.
During their deliberations, jurors asked to review transcripts of two witnesses, including Miller, who testified against her co-defendants.
Later, the jury sent 426th District Court Judge Steve Duskie a note saying they were divided on a verdict. He responded that if the jury cannot make a decision, then a mistrial could be declared and a new trial would be ordered.
During closing arguments, Bell County Assistant District Attorney Sandra Martin placed a crime scene tape around the evidence and the witness stand.
“This is your area,” she told jurors, pointing to the tape. “It’s everything together, plus the evidence. Based on the evidence and testimony, this was a drug deal.”
The prosecutor continued by telling the jury to remember testimony indicating the four women drove together on Dec. 5, 2018, to rob Kohlhaas resulting in his death.
“This was a planned event,” Sandra Martin said. “You can infer from the evidence that Isaac was shot. It takes some time for people to realize he was shot. Then the science comes in. From there, the investigation takes place.”
She continued by saying the case was not about a drug deal and asked the jury to reach a guilty verdict.
“This is about the life of an individual,” she said. “I ask that you come back with a verdict of guilt. That these two women had something to do with Isaac’s death.”
Swint’s defense attorney Zachary Boyd asked the jury to examine how the police handled the case.
“Y’all can evaluate the credibility of the officers when they were under cross-examination,” he said. “We talked about charge them all and let the jury decide. We talked about cherry-picking the evidence. The law does not get to cherry-pick the evidence. There is no room for that in the justice system.”
He continued by telling the jury to remember testimony from Miller when she said the four defendants were silent in the car while driving around.
“We stand here today. There is no evidence of a plan,” he said. “I don’t know how you formulate a plan when there’s no one talking. (Miller) feels like she is not guilty. She is charged with one of the offenses that the state needs to prove the murder. Jazlynn Miller was simply saying what the state wanted to hear.”
The jury was reminded by Boyd that the prosecution needed to prove his client’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
“The state did not give you what you need,” he said. “Chelsea Swint is not criminally responsible for the offense that she was charged. Judge Chelsea Swint not in emotion but in the facts. There are all sorts of reasonable doubt available.”
Michael White, representing Brent, told the jury that no matter their verdict, it would not bring Kohlhaas back and reminded them that nothing was taken from the victim.
“The answer you provide should not be based on Isaac’s loss,” he said. “Cash is not taken, the wallet was not taken, the dope was not taken. It wasn’t a robbery. No one can tell you what happened inside the white Chrysler. You can’t rule out that Isaac pulled a gun. You can’t rule out that Veronica Martin had a gun.”
He reminded the jury that the law in this specific case required the homicide happened during a robbery in order to convict.
“This was a drug deal … and something went wrong,” White said. “If they can’t rule that out, the verdict has to be not guilty. If you don’t get beyond a reasonable doubt on the robbery, you can’t get beyond a reasonable doubt on the murder. No robbery or attempted robbery, no murder.”
In a second closing statement, prosecutor Erica Morgan told jurors to remember that a man was dead.
“Ladies and gentlemen, Isaac Kohlhaas, is dead,” she said. “Murdered in the parking lot. A man was shot and killed in such a public place and so senselessly. It’s up to you to decide who is responsible. This was supposed to be a weed deal. In no way is the state saying that it’s OK. He shouldn’t have died for it.”
She continued by saying Kohlhaas was not prepared to deal with a robbery, but the defendants were.
“When people show up to a drug deal, no weapons are taken or shown,” Morgan said. “Rashari Brent showed up with a gun. Jazlynn Miller told you there was a plan to rob Isaac Kohlhaas. She said she didn’t want to rob the person she buys drugs from. Chelsea Swint didn’t want to do it, either. This was a robbery, and Rashari shot him.”
Morgan continued by reminding the jury of the burden by the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt that a robbery led to Kohlhaas’ death.
“What we have to prove that (Brent) got into that car thinking she was going to make him give her that marijuana,” she said. “We don’t know what struggle happened in there. I think the evidence that Rashari Brent shot and killed Isaac Kohlhaas is overwhelming.”
Swint, Morgan said, played a part in Kohlhaas’ death, and according to the law, she should also be convicted of murder.
“We don’t have to prove the same level of guilt,” she said. “Her guilt is driving them to kill Isaac. She doesn’t want to do it. She still drives to Walmart to do it. She knew what they were going to do. The evidence is overwhelming that this was a robbery. You don’t have to prove anything else than Chelsea Swint drove them to do it. The only thing to do now is to do the right thing. Bring justice to Isaac. Bring to justice Brent for shooting him and bring to justice Chelsea for aiding and abetting.”