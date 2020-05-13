Several calls were received Wednesday morning about shots fired in Temple, police spokesman Cody Weems said.
The calls came in at about 1:24 a.m. for the 800 block of South 15th Street.
During a search of the area, Temple Police officers found spent shell casings and what looked like three bullet holes in a residence, Weems said.
No one was injured and no suspects were found.
About two hours later at 3:54 a.m., officers went to the 1600 block of Canyon Creek Drive near Raintree Apartments, Weems said.
No injuries were located and no evidence was found that any shots were found.