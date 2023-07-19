Veteran ID

Veronica Garza had been trying to help her father, Federico Garza, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran, get a state identification card so he can vote more easily and ran into difficulties at the Killeen Department of Public Safety office. After a story ran in the Herald, Veronica said she received a call from DPS and her father had his ID within 10 minutes.

 Courtesy photo

