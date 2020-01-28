A 72-year old man allegedly fired a shotgun Monday morning at his roommate.
Jessie Berry Jr. was involved at about 11:50 a.m. in a disturbance with that roommate, a report by Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said Tuesday.
After reportedly shooting the shotgun while at the 100 block of West Avenue L, Berry left. No one was injured.
Officers were sent at about 7:40 p.m. to the 300 block of North Sixth Street to a welfare call. Berry was there and he seemed to be intoxicated. He was arrested for public intoxication and also charged with aggravated assault, Weems said.
No bond was set by press time.