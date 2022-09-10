Chief climbs the stairs

Mitch Randles, chief of Temple Fire & Rescue, climbs stairs Saturday during a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb held by Temple Fire & Rescue at Wildcat Stadium in Temple on Saturday.

 Michael Miller/Telegram

More than two decades after the terrorist attacks of September 11, local emergency responders and residents will gather at events today throughout Temple to pay their respects.

