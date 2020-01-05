If necessity is the mother of invention, adaptation is the father. Nowhere is that more evident than in Perry OfficePlus marking 100 years in business.
This week, the company begins a second century, surviving economic depressions, wars and cataclysmic changes — notably, the Internet and online retail.
Perry OfficePlus will host its centennial birthday party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Santa Fe Depot, 315 W. Ave. B. Proclamations from the state Legislature and the city of Temple will be presented.
Harry B. Macey III, president of Perry OfficePlus, said the party will kick off a full year of centennial celebrations for his company that started on Jan. 10, 1920, in downtown Temple.
What began as a modest printing business in a rented storefront has evolved into a sprawling business supply house that offers everything from paperclips to efficient office furniture.
Bonnie Johnson, Perry’s marketing manager, has been researching the company’s history for several months. The company’s evolution closely resembles the development and growth of Temple.
Alton Dallas Baggett (1892-1981) learned the printing trade as a 16-year-old minion sweeping floors in a print shop and learning from older, more experienced journeymen.
By 1919, the 28-year-old was ready to move forward with his own enterprise. His business partners were an experienced printer, Raymond Elmer Miller (1892-1951), and pharmacist William Howard Birdwell (1880-1943), who was also a land and oil speculator.
Equipped with talent and financial backing, Baggett opened American Printing in the former Hammersmith Building, a turreted gothic revival edifice at South First Street and West Avenue A. It was a high-traffic location nudged between a jewelry store and a drug store.
Baggett and his partners invested in a press costing the equivalent of $177,000 in today’s dollars. It was a big gamble. Soon after the print shop opened, Birdwell moved to Rockdale where he ran a pharmacy and wheeled-and-dealed in land leases. Baggett and Miller concentrated on what they knew — printing.
American Printing was a “job printer,” defined as printing that uses display type and few sheets of paper — tickets, letterheads, notices, invoices, vouchers, coupons, cards, labels, posters, receipts and timetables, all everyday essentials for running businesses — from medical offices to railroads.
Long before computers and desktop publishing, printing — even small jobs — required lumbering equipment and intricate knowhow, heavy presses and metal type cases filled with a staggering array of lead and wooden type in all sizes and styles.
Within a year, the two had diversified their job printing by adding office supplies, textbooks and furniture to their retail outlets. American Printing also published the earliest years of the Temple College yearbooks, debuting in 1927. They then added bookkeeper Frank L. Wright (1894-1962).
Ever diversifying, American Printing patented its own perpetual calendar in 1925.
By the early 1950s, Baggett’s modest enterprise had blossomed, even through the Great Depression and World War II. The American Printing that had begun with three employees now had 15; it had grown into one of the largest printing and business service enterprises in Central Texas. Its presses rolled off anything a client needed — embossing, lithographing or engraving.
The front-end retail shop also carried a full line of office supplies, stationery, typewriters and adding machines.
The company’s ability to adjust to changing markets helped it endure. Baggett opened a gift section and a textbook division providing books for Temple College students. By the 1950s, American Printing was also the only trade book store in Temple.
Meanwhile in Dallas, by the early 1960s, J.W. Perry (1930-2015) felt stuck in a dead-end job. Parlaying his business acumen with expert knowledge of printing, Perry wanted to start his own business.
“When he sees no path upward, he decides instead to strike out on his own and purchase a printing company,” Johnson said. “He sees Miller Printing for sale in a Dallas newspaper and decides to purchase.”
Baggett’s partner Miller had moved on to establish his own print shop in 1938, but soon sold it to another printer.
Perry and his wife, Ruth, and family moved to Temple, but the Miller company was floundering — one employee and no jobs, Johnson added. “The Perrys get to work building up the business. It’s hard work, but they add some business and a few employees,” Johnson added.
Within four years, Miller Printing is operating in the black, and the Perrys acquired American Printing when Baggett retired. The Perrys merged American Printing with Miller Printing.
Perry’s office supply business boomed. But as more people opted for personal computers and desktop publishing in the 1980s, he realized the market was again changing.
Perry expanded the business product stores to branches in Belton in 1973 and Killeen in 1985. He divided the office supply and printing business into two separate entities, Perry Office Products and American Printing.
Eventually, Perry sold the printing business to an employee, Jody Donaldson, in 1988, while he retained Perry Office Products and its retail outlets. The Office Products division operated a system of vans delivering office goods to businesses throughout Central Texas.
The 1990s brought great transition. Close to retirement, Perry was elected to three terms as Temple mayor, 1992-1998. Perry sold the Office Products store in 1996 to Temple natives, Debbie and Harry Macey III. Macey had been a Cameron banker when the opportunity opened to buy Perry’s business.
“We couldn’t have picked a better couple to have sold our business to,” Perry told the Temple Daily Telegram.
Banking on the solid reputation that Perry had built over the decades, Macey kept the business name, but added the word “Plus” to note the expansion of services. This signified that Perry OfficePlus offered more than just pens and paperclips.
Once more, Perry OfficePlus evolved as markets evolved.
Under the Maceys’ leadership, Perry Office Products joined a national cooperative of independent office products and furniture dealers to pool buying power and compete with ever-looming “big box” supply stores.
“If we are going to stay in business, we need to start shifting. We’re now handling promotional products. Janitorial supplies are a big part of our market. It’s all about convenience to businesses,” Macey said.