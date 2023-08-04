Steven Andre Johnson

Steven Andre Johnson, 62, of Temple, remained in custody Friday at the Bell County Jail. He is charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, a first-degree felony. His bond is set at $250,000, jail records showed.

A 62-year-old Temple man, upset over bank overcharges, apparently attacked a woman who he said owed him money.

