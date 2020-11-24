The Texas Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement agencies on Wednesday will launch increased holiday patrols for Thanksgiving weekend, authorities said.
As part of the nationwide Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort initiative, DPS troopers will be increase patrols Wednesday through Sunday, the agency said in a news release.
Motorists who violate the law — including those who are speeding, fail to wear a seat belt or drive without insurance — will be the focus of law enforcement patrols.
“As we prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, we want to remind every Texan of their duty to drive defensively and help keep our roadways safe,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said in a news release. “The holidays may look different this year, but it is still up to each of us to obey traffic laws and make safety our top priority behind the wheel.”
Belton Police Department urges motorists to slow down and be aware of road accidents or obstructions, spokesman Paul Romer said.
“With increased travel anticipated this weekend, please remember the Move Over, Slow Down law,” Romer said. “One of the most dangerous things first responders do is work accidents. Please be aware of them and move over/slow down when there is an accident or when other cars are slowing down.”
Temple Police will also be on the lookout for traffic violators, city spokeswoman Emily Parks said.
During DPS’s 2019 enforcement effort, the agency issued 59,146 warnings and citations, including 6,460 for speeding; 716 for seat belt and child seat violations; 1,247 for driving without insurance; and 406 for violations of Move Over, Slow Down law, DPS reported. Last year’s enforcement efforts also resulted in 304 driving while intoxicated arrests, 231 felony arrests and 183 fugitive arrests.
Troopers are also participating in the annual Click It or Ticket initiative, which runs through Sunday, with an emphasis on enforcing seat belt use for both drivers and passengers, the release said.
DPS recommends the following safety tips for the Thanksgiving holiday:
• Don’t drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you consume alcohol.
• Everyone in a vehicle should wear a seat belt.
• Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.
• Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless a vehicle is stopped. Also, if motorists using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it.
• Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.
• Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.
• Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. This year alone, between Jan. 1 and Nov. 9, DPS issued 11,349 warnings and citations for violations of this law, the agency said.
• On multi-lane roadways, use the left lane for passing only. Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).
• Check your vehicle to make sure it is properly maintained and ensure your cargo is secure.
• Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.
• Monitor weather and road conditions when traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas.