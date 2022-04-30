As Bell County residents receive their property appraisals this year, a spike in taxable value is clear.
Data from the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County shows large increases in preliminary taxable value estimates for the county’s taxing entities this year.
Some increases have been huge — such as Moody Independent School District expecting taxable value to increase by 38.91% compared to the certified taxable values from 2021. Taxable value in the district went up from $61,914,072 in 2021 to a preliminary $86,005,119 in 2022.
Chief Appraiser Billy White said valuations in the county are just a reflection of local market conditions.
“Basically, our job is to mirror what is going on in the real estate market,” White said. “The market has just been tremendous this past year, in regards to what is going on with supply. That low amount of supply, and high demand, has pushed the prices up and our job is to value them at what we think their market value is as of Jan. 1.”
Many taxing entities in the county have seen preliminary taxable values increase by between 15% and 25%.
Taxable values for properties in Bell County have increased by 19.61%, from more than $24.41 billion in 2021 to a preliminary estimate of $29.2 billion in 2022.
Local school districts also saw large increases in taxable values as Belton ISD saw an increase of 24.37%. Values rose from $4.78 billion in 2021 to $5.94 billion in 2022.
The increase of taxable values in Temple ISD was more in line with other entities in the county — growing by 17.45%. Values in the district grew from $5.08 billion last year to a preliminary $5.96 billion this year.
Bobby Ott, superintendent for Temple ISD, said the increase in taxable values don’t affect school districts as much.
“An increase in home values does not generate more money for school districts, so there is no effect on planning processes,” Ott said. “When local values increase, the state provides less funding for public schools because we are all equalized.”
Surprising numbers
The sharp increase in property values in the county surprised city staff.
City of Temple staffers were shocked that preliminary property values increased by 18.91%, from more than $6.63 billion in 2021 to more than $7.89 billion this year.
Kiara Nowlin, spokeswoman for the city, said Temple has planned and will continue to plan only for increases of between 10% and 12% for the next few years.
“With the number of residential building permits issued reaching record highs the past couple of years, coupled with record low months of inventory for housing stock, we were expecting total assessed values to increase from (between) 8% and 12%,” Nowlin said.
“However, we were not anticipating an increase of 18.9% as released with the preliminary values,” she said. “The 18.9% increase in value includes ‘new value’ added to the roll and increase in appraised values for existing properties.”
Belton saw a similar increase in taxable value, which rose from more than $1.54 billion in 2021 to more than $1.82 billion in 2022 for a difference of 18.23%.
City officials said that prior to this year, the three-year average in taxable value growth for the city was 11%.
Mike Rodgers, finance director for Belton, said various laws would mean the city’s increased taxes would not perfectly reflect the increased taxable values.
“An 18% increase would be the highest rate of growth for the city of Belton in 20 years,” Rodgers said. “The double-digit increase in property values does not mean that city revenue will grow by a similar amount. It certainly puts downward pressure on the property tax rate.”
Homestead exemptions
Officials have pointed out that even if valuations on properties do go up sharply, buildings with homestead exemptions do see a cap on payments.
This homestead cap, White said, limits the increased taxable value of a home to 10% more than what was paid the previous year. As an example, White said that even if a home valued at $200,000 doubled to $400,000, the homeowner with an exemption would only pay property taxes on an appraised value of $220,000.
White said this is something the district has tried to educate residents about before they come in to protest their appraisals this year, as about 19% of accounts have reached the cap.
“Another misconception that we have when someone comes in and appeals their valuation, and gets it changed, is they don’t understand later on why it doesn’t affect their taxes,” White said. “Especially when you have a cap on your property, when it is so large, if they don’t get it lowered below their cap value then it isn’t going to affect their assessed value at all.”
Protests
Officials said residents are able to protest their appraised values once they receive them in the mail, which should have been earlier this month.
Residents looking to protest their appraisals can visit bellcad.org and submit a formal request regarding the proposed appraised value of their property.
The protest deadline this year is May 16.