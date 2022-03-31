A Cameron man faces a felony sexual assault of a minor charge for alleged continued abuse of a 6-year-old.
Damion Corona, 48, was indicted March 17 on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a minor, a first-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Cameron Police Department, officers learned on March 3, 2020, that a girl, now 7, made an outcry to her grandmother that Corona touched her inappropriately while at a house in Cameron.
As part of the investigation, officers noted that Corona had molested the girl on several occasions during the span of 18 months.
The girl was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Belton and told a consistent story of the abuse.
“(The girl) maintained that the sexual contact started when she was approximately six years old and stated that it happened a lot of times,’” the affidavit said.
Officers were unable to locate Corona in 2020 to interview him about the allegations.
“All attempts to locate and or contact were unsuccessful due to his transient nature and lack of a working cellular phone,” the affidavit said.
Earlier this year, on Jan. 29, officers learned that Corona was back in Cameron and allegedly molested the girl between August through December 2021.
In February, 2022, Corona was interviewed by officers and, according to the affidavit, denied the allegations.
Corona was not listed Thursday in the Milam County Jail.
Other indictments
• Aquala Redmon, 18, of Waco, engaging in organized criminal activity.
• Billy Pearson, 57, of Temple, burglary of a habitation, tampering with evidence, and theft of materials.
• Zykia Flowers, 17, of Waco, debit or credit card abuse.
• Wesley Parker, 46, of Rockdale, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Rakeem Wyatt, 46, of Rockdale, assault family violence by strangulation.
• Joe Moraga, Jr., 51, of Rockdale, two counts of evading arrest with a previous conviction, burglary of a habitation, and burglary of a building.
• Edward Castillo, 31, of Rockdale, burglary of a habitation and fraudulent possession of identifying information.
• Javonte Washington, 17, of McKinney, robbery and injury to a child.
• Bennie Moreno, 55, of Cameron, injury to a child.
• George Knight, Jr., 42, of Franklin, assault family violence — impede breathing.
• Lonnie England, 29, of Cameron, failure to register as a sex offender.
• Gustavo Gutierrez, 23, of Cameron, assault family violence with priors.
• Thomas Moore, 54, of Calvert, assault family violence impeding breathing with priors.
• Pedro Gonzales, 51, of Austin, DWI third or more.
• Shawn Crawford, 37, of Killeen, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon.
• Daniel Cain, 37, of Rockdale, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Jason Downing, 39, of Fort Hood, evading arrest with a vehicle.
• Carolyn Grosshans, 28, of Rockdale, burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Carlos Contreras, 49, of Rockdale, theft of materials.
• Trevor Wells, 26, of Rockdale, burglary of a habitation.
• Sherri McCarty, 57, of Sulfur, Louisiana, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams in a drug free zone.
• Andrea Amaya, 43, of Rockport, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams and possession of controlled substance between 2 and 400 grams.
• Timothy Burns, 42, of Milano, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams with intent to deliver.
• Judith Bautista, 21, of Cameron, two counts of possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Dyral Anderson, 56, of Cameron, two counts of possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Landon Renfro, 43, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Lindsey Sessums, 30 of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Carol Long, 52, of Marble Falls, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Lauren Klinefelter, 32, of Austin, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Eric Herrera, 38, of Victoria, tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Paul Lopez, 23, of Temple, bail jumping.
• Eva Caruther, 42, of Rockdale, bail jumping.
• Abbigail Meredith, 42, of Rockdale, bail jumping.
• Adam Gomez, 20, of Bryan, bail jumping.