Suspects were arrested after two Temple Police incidents.
At 7:12 p.m. Thursday night, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South 16th Street to arrest a person on a warrant, police said in a news release.
The man barricaded himself in a camper in the backyard. After negotiations and the deployment of chemical munitions, the suspect left the camper and was taken into custody.
Nearly two hours later, police executing a warrant arrested two individuals.
At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, officers briefly chased a suspect vehicle after a traffic stop was initiated.
The pursuit ended near the intersection of South 24th St. and East Ave. I, a release said. Two subjects were arrested, including the initial target, and the third person was later released.
Two handguns were recovered that were believed to have been thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit.
There are no reported injuries to officers or the subjects in either instance.