A Temple man faces a felony charge after police said he intentionally set fire to an ex-girlfriend’s house and called her from inside the house to let her know.
Stanley Scott, 33, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury Dec. 16 for arson of a habitation, a second-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Temple Police Department, on Oct. 29, officers responded to a residence on the 400 block of Cheyenne Drive.
At the scene, they interviewed a woman who told them Scott had allegedly set fire to her residence.
“She stated that her and Stanley Scott broke up several weeks ago and … never had keys to her residence,” the affidavit said. “She stated that she received a call from (Scott) … the call came from inside the residence. On the call … Scott stated that he was going to burn the residence down.”
As part of their investigation, officers discovered evidence of several fires throughout the residence and attempted to locate Scott but could not find him due to smoke inside the home.
“They could hear doors shutting while they were in the house,” the affidavit said. “Officers exited the residence. Scott exited the back of the residence. He had to be taken to the hospital and intubated, presumably due to smoke inhalation.”
The Temple Fire Marshal Office investigated the scene and confirmed there were multiple points of origins for the fires, and those were intentionally set, the affidavit said.
Scott remains in custody at the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
Other indictments
Dashawn Dunn, 30, of Temple, injury to a child.
Heath Lowery, 45, of Holland, two counts obstruction or retaliation.
Terence Jones, 29, of Temple, continuous violence against the family.
DJ Cadillac Stockton, 18, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.