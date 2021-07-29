A Temple man faces a state jail felony charge for allegedly repeatedly ramming his vehicle into another.
Trey Weldon Collier, 29, is charged with criminal mischief $2,500 to $30,000, Bell County Jail records showed.
Collier was released from the Bell County Jail Wednesday after posting a $25,000 bond, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said.
A man called 911 on April 4 and said Collier was ramming his vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.
A Bell County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the call and noted the victim’s vehicle “had significant damage and had been pushed into a pole,” the affidavit said.
An insurance appraiser later told the Sheriff’s Department that the victim’s vehicle had between $2,500 and $30,000 in damage to the vehicle.
Drug arrest
A Rogers woman faces a felony drug charge after a Bell County traffic stop.
Kayla Brown Gomez, 39, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second degree felony, and possession of a dangerous drug, a Class A misdemeanor.
Gomez was a passenger in the vehicle stopped by a sheriff’s deputy on July 2 near the intersection of Loop 121 and Royal Loop in Bell County. The vehicle was stopped because it did not display a front license plate and the rear plate was unreadable, according to an arrest affidavit.
Gomez, arrested on a criminal trespass warrant, had a pipe and 12.77 grams of methamphetamine in her handbag, which field tested positive, the affidavit said.
She remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday. Her bonds total $104,000, records show.