A Temple man was arrested for sexual assault after he turned himself into to authorities.
Marcos Arismendez, 23, was in the Bell County Jail Tuesday, charged with the second-degree felony. His bond is set at $50,000, jail records show.
The suspect is accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman at about 5:25 a.m. Nov. 19 at the Portico Apartments, 507 Marlandwood Road, Temple police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
An arrest affidavit said that the woman went out drinking alcohol with Arismendez and he gave her a ride home. At the woman’s apartment, Arismendez requested to go inside. They continued to drink while they played board games, the affidavit said.
The woman asked Arismendez to leave so she could go to sleep, but he was allowed to stay.
While the woman was trying to sleep, Arismendez attempted to kiss her, but she told him no, the affidavit said.
Arismendez then pulled the woman’s pants down and sexually assaulted her, the affidavit said. The woman immediately grabbed his hand and again told him no, according to the affidavit.
The suspect then attempted to repeat his assault when the woman got up and asked her roommate’s boyfriend to help get Arismendez out of the apartment, the affidavit said.
The woman told officers that she tried to get Arismendez out of her apartment after the incident. He left before officers arrived.
Detectives later interviewed Arismendez, who admitted his assault on the woman and said “it was all a misunderstanding,” according to the affidavit.
A warrant was issued Jan. 28 for his arrest. He turned himself in the next day at the Bell County Jail, Arreguin said.