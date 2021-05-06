BELTON — The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is stepping up its monitoring of local lakes — beginning this month.
As the department has done in the past during its summer lake program, deputies will focus on patrolling the county’s two lakes — Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lake. The patrols are in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the two Bell County lakes and contracts with the county for the law enforcement.
Lt. Bob Reinhard, Sheriff’s Department spokesman, said deputies will watch the lakes similar to areas they will normally patrol, hoping to show a presence to discourage reckless or dangerous behavior.
“They patrol the lake parks, they respond to whatever calls might come up on the lake if there is someone who needs us if they are on the lake or in the park,” Reinhard said. “That is their only function when they are working, and that would then become their district instead of working out in the rural areas of the county.”
The department started the patrols this month on weekends, and plans on extending them to include weekends and weekdays in both June and July.
Previously, the department had started each year patrolling on the weekends and only patrolled for the full month during June and July for Lake Belton. This year’s change means both lakes will have constant patrols during the two months, according to a news release.
Reinhard said deputies would be out patrolling during the week from 2 to 11 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the weekends.
During the patrols, Reinhard said deputies will visit lake parks and be ready to respond to any possible drowning or accidents on the lake. To respond to these calls, he said the Sheriff’s Department does have a boat that they can use.
Sheriff’s Lt. Stacey McClinton told the Bell County Commissioners Court during its weekly workshop that in recent years the county had seen an increase in incidents on the lake.
“This (program) is to address some of the drownings and is going to be able to put some of our deputies on the lake for several hours on the weekend so we can assist from there and patrol around and just keep those drownings to a minimum,” McClinton said.