The suspect involved in a crash late Wednesday night that injured two people has been identified as 36-year-old Billy Ray Polk of Temple.
Polk was arrested and charged by Temple Police Department with intoxication assault with a vehicle, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Thursday.
The charge against Polk is under review by the Bell County District Attorney's Office.
Both victims are currently in stable condition after being transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with life-threatening injuries.
Polk allegedly fled the scene after the vehicle he drove struck a man and woman while they changed a flat tire on the ramp for Exit 304 on northbound Interstate 35.
He was found near the scene by Temple Police officers and seemed to be intoxicated.
The investigation into the crash is active.