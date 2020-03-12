Baylor University is extending its spring break through next week, according to a news release from the university issued March 11.
"Spring Break for students has been extended through next week" the news release said. "The spring semester will resume on Monday, March 23; however, classes will be provided strictly in an online environment for a two-week period from March 23 through April 3."
"As we all monitor the headlines regarding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the actions of other institutions of higher education across the country, please be assured that Baylor University takes this rapidly evolving situation very seriously. We place a high priority on the safety and wellbeing of not only our students, but Baylor’s entire campus community" the new release states. "We will continue to monitor the conditions around COVID-19 during this time period, and a future decision will be made as to when face-to-face instruction can resume."