An accidental fire at a South Temple apartment complex Tuesday afternoon damaged two units, officials said.
Temple firefighters were called at about 2:22 p.m. to the Waterford Park Apartments, 3608 S. 31st St.
Smoke and flames were visible from two apartments, one of which was occupied at the time of the fire, spokesman Santos Soto said Tuesday.
The resident was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with minor injuries, Soto said.
Twenty-two Temple Fire & Rescue personnel responded to the blaze. The fire was under control just before 3 p.m., Soto said.
A dollar estimate of the damage was not immediately available.
An investigation was determined the fire was accidental and caused by electrical issues, Soto said.
Crews remain on scene, with partial lane closures on South 31st Street, so motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.