BELTON — With drought conditions improving in Bell County, the Commissioners Court allowed for its burn ban to lapse Monday.
Commissioners decided to not extended its burn ban, which is set to expire at noon on Monday.
Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said expected rain in the county, as well as increased local moisture levels, have lessened the local fire risk. Those who would like to do a controlled burn still need to call the county at 254-933-5555 once the ban in officially lifted.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn urged those who do move forward with a controlled burn to be careful.
Mahlstedt said the issue of the burn ban would need to be brought forward at next week’s Commissioners Court meeting, as he keeps an eye on changing conditions.