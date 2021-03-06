The Central Texas Food Bank distribution went smoothly Saturday morning at Temple College.
Two CTFB refrigerator trucks set up in the south parking lot and about 35 volunteers loaded boxes of food into vehicles as they came through the line. The distribution included carrots, potatoes, cabbages, onions, oranges, milk, meat, yogurt and sour cream, volunteers said.
Kimberly Milner of Harker Heights said she’s been helping with the monthly food distribution for a year.
“Today I was on the assembly line loading the food,” she said. “I enjoy giving back to the community, and I think if everyone did it would be a better place to live. Central Texas Food Bank is super organized. They treat their volunteers very well, and I enjoy coming every month.”
Iris Rankin of Belton said she’s been helping with the distribution since last summer.
“We loaded cars,” she said. “I kind of like that because you interact with the folks and it’s very rewarding. We load them pretty fast.”
Julie Pastor said she’s been coming to various food bank events since July and organized a group in October to come once a month. The group includes her husband, Eric Pastor, Dorothy Mitchell and Mark Trutna, all of Austin. This was their first time to come to Temple.
“We usually work at the food bank warehouse in Austin,” Julie Pastor said. “What it’s showing me is that there really is a need in the community.”
She also commended the food bank for its organizational skills.
“Giving a monetary donation to the food bank has a bigger impact than a canned good donation,” she said. “That’s because of their buying power, because they say that with a dollar they can provide four meals.”
Dennis Keene of Taylor was among the people waiting in their vehicles before the distribution began at 9 a.m. He said he’s been at the CTFB distribution at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in the past, but that during the COVID-19 pandemic it moved to American Legion Post No. 133 and then to Temple College.
“I come up here once a month,” the U.S. Army veteran said. “I’m picking up for my family, my daughter and her family. They’re staying with me.”
Carl Luckett of Rogers and his friend Ricky Coffey of Killeen also were in line. It was the first time for both of them to come to this distribution.
“It’s great,” Luckett said. “It really helps, with everything that’s going on. Everything’s just tight.”
John Geral of Temple, who has been before, said he was picking up for a family of five.
“It makes ends meet,” he said. “It’s very appreciated, a blessing actually.”
Clyde Thomas of Temple, who also has been to the distribution before, said he was picking up food for his family and an elderly woman.
“It helps out,” he said. “They have meat, fruit, vegetables, milk. Sometimes they have cheese, just basic needs to help you feed your family. We definitely appreciate it. With the times, trying to make ends meet, with the bills, money doesn’t stretch. I got laid off my job a year ago. Now I’m depending on Social Security and retirement, and just barely making it.”