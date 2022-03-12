BELTON — As the cost of gasoline rises locally, so too has the cost of oil-based products such as asphalt.
Suppliers of materials for Bell County’s road and bridge department have started to see these increase costs, which they now are passing on.
Jeff Ivey, supervising foreman for the department, told Bell County Commissioners on Monday that two companies have issued notices that they will increase their prices. Commissioners approved the first increase last month.
Ivey said the second price increase is for the purchase of liquid asphalt emulsion, used to protect roads from the elements.
Prices for the product are being raised by 95 cents a gallon — from $1.71 to $2.66.
“If we stick to our current seal coat list, that will increase our cost by about $600,000 more than what we planned on,” Ivey said. “Budget wise, it will increase by about $400,000 if we stick to our current plan.”
Ivey said Cleveland Asphalt Products, the company that sells the county liquid asphalt, has seen prices rise from $375 a ton for asphalt in January 2021 to $590 now.
This year the county budgeted $1.4 million for its seal coat projects, with an aim of working on 103 miles of county roadways. Due to the price increase, Ivey said he expects the county will need to scale back this work by at least 25 miles.
While this liquid asphalt is used in the creation of new roads, Ivey said it was mainly used in the maintenance of existing roads.
“This has the biggest effect on our maintenance seal coat program,” Ivey said. “As far as our construction projects, it affects them but in comparison it is a very small percentage.”
On Monday, Bell County Commissioners will consider price increases for Cleveland Asphalt’s products, according to the meeting agenda posted Friday.
County officials said contracts to purchase these asphalt products are decided through a competitive bidding process, with the lowest bid for products getting the contract.
Despite this process, Ammy James, an assistant county auditor, said the price can be raised if evidence of increased costs of products can be shown. She said the county now has two options, either accept these price increases or bring the contracts out to bid again.
Officials said the price increases show sustained costs in the market, as companies usually will accept short-term ebbs and flows in costs.
“If they are unable to provide the product at those prices that they proposed in their bids, then yes, they can (choose to) not provide us a product,” James said. “We can’t force them to provide us a product at the cost that they did.”
Even if contracts seeing price increases were put out to bid once again, officials said that would not necessarily mean lower prices.
Companies bidding on these contracts could show higher costs or even come back to the county a few months later and request similar increases.
To stay within budget, Commissioners said the road and bridge department would need to decide what projects could wait a year.
“The maintenance might just have to be differed for a year on some of these projects,” Commissioner Russell Schneider said. “We might really need to take a better look at some of the worst-case scenarios and get those, and differ the maintenance a year (on the others). They are on a seven-year cycle to begin with, and some it would probably not hurt to go (another year).”
Looking forward, County Judge David Blackburn said he anticipates many more companies will come forward citing higher costs.
These increased costs are expected to result in officials continually reevaluating what work can be done, and what projects can be delayed.
Blackburn said he did not think these price increases would stop at road materials. He anticipated budgets for gasoline used in county vehicles, including those for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, would become strained.
“In my mind we need to start adjusting work plans right now because we can’t let that occur,” Blackburn said. “We can’t get a third or two thirds of the way through the budget year and be out of money and out of gas.”