BELTON — Three showings of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s annual Easter Pageant will be held Wednesday in front of the Luther Memorial on the Belton campus.
Each showing — at 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. — is free and open to the public, although seating will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to the university.
The Easter Pageant “chronicles moments from the Gospel story, including Christ’s triumphal entrance into Jerusalem, the Last Supper, and Christ’s trial by Pontius Pilate,” Ashley Smith, a UMHB spokeswoman, said in a news release. “This event has become a tradition for many Central Texas families and is expected to attract thousands of visitors. The production is student-led and features a cast of hundreds of students and children and grandchildren of university students, faculty and staff.”
Evrhett White, a senior marketing major from Portland, will serve as the director, while Seth Brennan, a senior mathematics major from Spring, and Taylor Humphrey, a senior elementary education major from Belton will portray Jesus and Mary, respectively.
UMHB President Randy O’Rear named these three students to their roles based on their “strong Christian faith and character,” according to UMHB.
“Pageant organizers said the 5:30 p.m. show is usually the most popular, so visitors are encouraged to attend earlier performances if possible,” Smith said. “Audiences are also encouraged to bring sunscreen, as umbrellas are prohibited.”
The Easter Pageant also will be livestreamed online at umhb.edu/live.