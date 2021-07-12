The Temple-based Central Texas Children’s Center will hold its third annual Luck of the Lake Poker Run fundraising event this weekend.
The fundraiser will begin with a kick-off party at 6 p.m. Friday at Scores Pizza and Wings, 219 S. East St. in Belton. The kick-off party, which requires a separate $15 ticket, will include food and live music.
The poker run begins on Saturday with a 10:30 a.m. captains meeting at North Point Yacht Club, 3681 Cedar Ridge Park in Temple.
Afterwards, boaters will begin their journeys to seven designated stops on Lake Belton. At each stop, they will show their armbands and receive a poker chip. All participants will end their journey at North Point Yacht Club at 4:45-5:45 p.m. to turn in poker chips for poker cards. There will be a trophy for best and worst hands.
Participants will draw for prizes, enjoy live music and barbecue to finish the evening.
The event raises money to support programs of Central Texas Children’s Center, which provides educational, habilitative and social programs for special needs children and their siblings.
Each poker hand costs $75.
For more information, visit active.com and search for Luck of the Lake Poker Run. To reach the center, call 254-778-6785.