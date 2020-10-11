Three candidates are vying for two seats on the Belton City Council in the Nov. 3 election.
Incumbent Councilman Guy O’Banion, parks board member Daniel Bucher and resident Cindy Black are seeking the pair of at-large seats. The top vote-getters will earn a spot on Belton’s decision-making body for the next two years.
Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter also is on the ballot. He is the sole candidate running for mayor. He is almost certainly going to succeed Mayor Marion Grayson as Belton’s top elected official.
Early voting starts Tuesday and ends Oct. 30. The new mayor and two Council members start their terms on Nov. 10.
O’Banion, 50, was first elected in 2014. He is the branch manager of United Rentals, a construction equipment rental company.
“Being on Council is about making common-sense decisions that benefit the whole of Belton,” O’Banion said. “There is no political agenda. It’s really about what really makes the most sense for the city.”
Bucher and Black would be newcomers to the Council. If elected, Bucher, 33, would be the youngest person on the current Council and Black would be the sole woman on the decision-making body.
“I want to be on City Council and help bring some diversity to the table and represent residents and businesses in decisions made for the city,” Black, 65, said.
Bucher is the general manager of Grand Avenue Theaters. He said he wants to be a voice for South and East Belton — areas that he said have been underrepresented on the City Council.
“I’m really running to try to bring more representation to the table. I’ll admit I live in North Belton and my area is well represented,” he said. “I want to focus on making relationships, friendships with people and try to recognize people who are like me and don’t know they have a heart for city government.”
Taxes
O’Banion led a successful four-month long effort to lower Belton’s tax rate to 63 cents — a rate slightly lower than the city’s no-new-revenue rate of 63.01 cents.
“My philosophy this year in pushing for that lower tax rate as low as we can get it was based on the performance of the city’s property value increasing so much,” O’Banion said, referring to Belton’s 16.3 percent increase in certified value to more than $1.4 billion. “I felt like we needed to absorb that increase as much as possible.”
Complicating this year’s budget was the COVID-19 pandemic. O’Banion said it would have been irresponsible to not lower the city’s tax rate because of the increases in certified value and the pandemic hitting residents’ pocketbooks.
Black and Bucher supported the lower rate.
“I think that’s a smart move,” Bucher said of the tax rate being lower than the city’ to be lower than no new revenue.
Bucher pointed to two reasons for supporting the lower rate: The pandemic and it gets the city out of the mindset that it has to raise taxes to take care of projects.
“I like that they kept it low,” Black said. “With COVID and realizing so many folks have lost their jobs and business are closing and they’re not going to have the income they’ve been used to in past years, I think it was very smart of them to keep it low.”
Parks
Heritage Park — a 150-acre park that grew by nearly 85 acres in 2018— is proving to be a dividing line between the candidates.
O’Banion, who voted for the expansion, and Bucher, who has helped guide the park’s master plan, supported the move to grow the park while Black opposed it.
The City Council issued $2.25 million in certificates of obligation — a form of debt that does not need voter approval — to finance the acquisition.
“It wasn’t an easy decision to spend that kind of money. It’s kind of a no brainer when you have the opportunity to add that much room for an expansion,” O’Banion said, adding it would have been irresponsible for Belton not to jump at an opportunity to expand one of its biggest parks.
Black criticized the purchase — echoing a similar point she made during her 2019 run for Council.
“I just saw $2.2 million went away from here, but then the fire department was highly affected by that decision, a lack of money and priorities on the city budget,” Black said.
She said the city should have focused on those issues — which have been resolved by privatizing Belton’s ambulance service and implementing raises for police and firefighters — rather than what she viewed as money being taken away from the budget.
Bucher, though, said the purchase was as fiscally responsible as possible.
“From what I know, the money that was used to purchase that park was not money that could be used for an operational budget, like salaries and things like that,” Bucher said. “We didn’t take money from somebody to buy that because it wasn’t money that could be used for salaries.”