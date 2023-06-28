Two Temple men were arrested by police in connection with separate assaults on women.
Guy C. Ward, 64, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, for a Sunday incident involving a vehicle in Temple.
At about 2:17 a.m. Sunday, Temple officers were dispatched to the 900 block of South 22nd Street regarding an assault.
“When officers arrived, they spoke with the caller, who said a male named Guy Ward attempted to run her over with a vehicle,” Nohely Mackowiack, the city’s communications and public relations manager, said. “She stated that she and Ward met up with friends and were consuming alcohol when Ward decided to get in a vehicle, driving recklessly up and down the street, screaming profanities and telling her he was going to run her over.”
Ward was later arrested at his home in the 5100 block of 205 Loop.
Ward remained in custody at the Bell County Jail on Wednesday. His bond is set at $50,000, jail records show.
Bradley Vernon Hill, 34, was arrested by Temple police on Friday morning after a woman reported a domestic assault with a weapon.
The incident occurred at about 12:34 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
“When officers arrived, officers could hear yelling, then saw a male, identified as Bradley Hill, walk away from the residence,” Mackowiack said. “Officers stopped Hill and discovered he had a pocket knife on his person, along with four cash app cards and four Visa credit cards not belonging to Hill.
Mackowiack said Hill had an arrest warrant for a terroristic threat from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
Hill remained jailed Wednesday. He faces a pending third-degree felony charge from Temple Police Department and is charged terroristic threat of a household, a Class A misdemeanor, and terroristic threat causing fear of imminent bodily injury, a Class B misdemeanor. His bonds totaled $8,000.
North Carolina warrant
An Albuquerque, N.M., man was arrested by Temple police on a statutory child rape warrant from North Carolina, police said.
Dorian McCuller, 42, was apprehended by officers at about 12:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Canyon Creek Drive.
“Officers discovered a male by the name of Dorian McCuller had a warrant for his arrest out of North Carolina for statutory rape of a child,” Mackowiack said. “They met McCuller, who was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail.”
McCuller remained in the jail on Wednesday without bond set. He will be extradited to North Carolina to face his criminal charge in that state, officials said.