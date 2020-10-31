BELTON — A crowd of ardent supporters greeted U.S. Sen. John Cornyn at a Saturday afternoon campaign stop at Schoepf’s Bar-Be-Que. It was one of 21 bus stops he’s making throughout the state leading up to the Nov. 3 election.
In a tight race against Democrat MJ Hegar, Cornyn is seeking his fourth term in the upper chamber of Congress.
“There are people in Washington, D.C., who think they know how to run your life better than you do,” he told the cheering crowd.
It was Joe Biden who said we’re going to “transition” from oil and gas, Cornyn said.
“We should substitute the word ‘destroy,’” he said. “That didn’t go over in Midland.”
Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, showed up in Fort Worth in a chartered jet, Cornyn said.
“What do they run that thing on? Solar power?” he said. “Then she got into her Suburban.”
The Democrats want to pack the Supreme Court by making the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico into states, with two senators each, he said.
“These people are deadly serious and we need to take them at their word,” he said.
When the Democrats say they want Medicare for all, that means single-care, government-run health insurance, he said, and dumping a million people into Medicare would bankrupt the program.
A lot of outside money is being poured into election races in Texas, he said.
“We’ve got something more important than money,” he said. “We’ve got the right candidates and we’ve got the right issues.”
The state of Texas is a model for the rest of the country, he said, with good policies that welcome job creation.
“We need to make the rest of the country more like Texas, not Texas like the rest of the country,” he said.
Joining Cornyn on the stage for a few remarks were U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock; State Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway; and State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado.
Carter, a nine-term incumbent, faces Austin Democrat Donna Imam. Buckley, seeking a second term, is running against Harker Heights Democrat KeKe Williams.
Buckley asked people to encourage their friends and relatives to get out and vote, and spoke of the “Texas model.”
“We have created the American dream here in Texas,” he said. “We must not let that end.”
In an interview before Cornyn’s arrival, Carter said a few words about health care. Consumer choice is something people really want, he said, and as far as the cost, Obamacare made that worse.
“We’ve got to re-do this,” he said. “Americans don’t want to give up their doctor. We’re spoiled, but we earned it. If you want to pay for it, you can have a private room. If you go to Europe, patients are in wards.”
Speaking on immigration, Carter said that about seven years ago, 10 liberal Democrats met secretly with 10 conservative Republicans. They came up with a plan to solve most of the immigration problems, he said, but couldn’t get the leadership of either party to support it.
“We’ve got to have common sense, and each side’s got to give,” he said. “I still believe it’s fixable, but in the election cycle it’s not even being discussed. Trump talks about the wall. Biden talks about citizenship for everybody.”
Buckingham also gave an interview, about state issues. “I think we have a path creating a low regulating environment,” she said, “low taxes so our small businesses can recover and re-employ all their employees. I’ve already seen a lot of jobs returned. We’ve seen unemployment drop.”