Katy Depot

The Katy Depot, located on Central Avenue along the Union Pacific railroad track in East Temple, could someday see new life. A consultant hired by the city envisions the 1913 depot as a brewpub or ice cream shop, and local residents have definite opinions about how the building should be redeveloped. For now, however, the once-majestic Katy sits abandoned.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

The future of the historic Katy Depot remains in question, but the city has engaged in talks to bring life to the aging Temple landmark.