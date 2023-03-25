The future of the historic Katy Depot remains in question, but the city has engaged in talks to bring life to the aging Temple landmark.
The Katy’s future has been the subject of recent studies, including the city’s “Love Where You Live” Downtown Temple plan, and consultants have suggested converting the old depot to a brewpub or ice cream parlor. Temple residents also have expressed interest in seeing the decaying structure reimagined.
Brynn Myers, Temple’s city manager, said the city has had recent discussion with the Texas Department of Transportation about using part of their right of way for parking for a renovated depot.
“We understand that to achieve the vision recommended by our consultants, there needs to be more parking at the depot,” Myers said. “We’ve had some preliminary discussions, and we’ve also had the property surveyed so we know exactly what’s ours.”
Myers said the city also has had preliminary talks with BJ’s Tasting Room about expanding their current facility on Central Avenue into the Katy.
“BJ’s has made no commitment, but they could be interested if it were to be redeveloped and leased out,” she said. “They have indicated that they would be open to discussing it.”
Erin Smith, Temple’s assistant city manager, has said the city has options when it comes to redeveloping the Katy.
“We’ve been looking at some possibilities,” Smith said. “We could turn it over to private investors or the city could renovate the building then lease it out.”
The historic structure — built by the Missouri, Kansas & Texas Railroad (the Katy) in 1913 — has greatly deteriorated over the years and would require an extensive overhaul, according to Craig Ordner, archivist for the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum and the Springer Railroad Archives.
“The old building is a project, no doubt,” Ordner said. “It has lead paint and asbestos, and the electrical system needs replacing. There’s no central heat or air, and there’s a half-basement that floods after a heavy rain. Still, it would be a very cool destination for downtown Temple.”
Although the consultant recommends a brewery or ice cream shop, Temple residents also have ideas for the depot’s future.
“How about a steampunk tea shop with ‘high tea’ and little girl birthday tea parties?” asked Michelle Pace. “I’ve always loved tea parlors.”
Other ideas contributed by Temple residents included a bus terminal and a sports bar.
Railroad history
Just two years after Temple was founded by the Gulf, Colorado & Santa Fe Railway, a second line was built through Temple.
The new rail line connected Houston with Fort Worth, and the railroad built its first depot between Adams and Central avenues, right where the Katy Depot stands today. That depot was later torn down and the current structure was built in 1912, according to Ordner.
In its day, the depot was bustling. The Katy would run 14 passenger trains a day through Temple, including the immensely popular Texas Special, which left Temple at 3:15 every afternoon and pulled into Chicago at 8:30 the following morning.
The train also was popular during the Korean War, according to information provided to Ordner by E.M. Hentschel, a ticket agent at the Katy Depot from 1945 until he retired in 1980. According to Hentschel, he and another agent sold $5,000 worth of tickets in one day just before Christmas, primarily to Fort Hood soldiers on their way home for the holiday.
The Missouri, Kansas & Texas Railroad was purchased by Union Pacific in 1988, and the use of the Temple station diminished. Union Pacific was about to advertise for demolition bids when the city stepped forward.
“UP donated the building to the city for use as a railroad archive and research facility,” Ordner said. “The Springer Archive moved into the building but only stayed about a year. It wasn’t in good shape. The city installed a window unit that had been at the Santa Fe Depot, and they put an electric heater on the ceiling, but that wasn’t enough. It got very hot and very cold.”
Ordner said Springer Archives moved first to the Santa Fe Depot, then to the old U.S. Post Office building at the corner of Adams and Main.
“We’ve moved around a lot,” he said. “I joke that I run a mobile archives library.”
Today, the Springer Archive and its massive railroad document collection is located in the Kyle Hotel.
“When we left the Katy, the intent was to eventually renovate the building and the archive would move back,” he said. “But I don’t think that’s a good idea — it would only serve the Springer Archive, and we don’t get a lot of people in here. Most of our business is conducted online.”
“A renovated Katy should be something the people of Temple can enjoy,” Ordner continued. “A restaurant, a bar, a recreation center — something people can use.”
Redevelopment options
Smith, the assistant city manager, said redevelopment of the Katy Depot into a brewery, cafe or ice cream shop would extend downtown eastward and attract visitors to that part of town.
“An indoor/outdoor brewery or combination brewery and cafe would be very cool,” she said. “Renovated Katy railroad cars could be moved from the Santa Fe Depot to the Katy to use as dining areas.”
“That would really build on the site’s railroad history,” Smith said. “There are so many possibilities.”
The depot — built at a cost of $80,000 — measures 42 feet by 135 feet, and the red-tiled roof covers a large outdoor area, perfect for garden seating or games.
Temple residents seem pleased the badly deteriorating Katy Depot may get fresh blood, and some have definite opinions about the building’s future.
Temple resident Carli Shine said she thinks it would be cool to keep the depot in the transportation field.