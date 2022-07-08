The city of Temple is striving to put smiles on young patients’ faces with its Market Loop Mural project — a stretch of artwork that is located along the main thoroughfare to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center near 31st Street.
The mural, which depicts a series of train cars that were designed by local schoolchildren, was dedicated during a 15-minute ceremony on Friday afternoon.
“We received more than 200 submissions and the city of Temple had a very difficult task of choosing 46 for the mural,” Temple Mayor Tim Davis said. “Volunteer artists from all over Central Texas used their talents to transfer the child’s artistic designs from paper to mural. After several months of hard work, all of the designs have been added.”
Kyla Jefferson, a 12-year-old student at North Belton Middle School, was among the chosen artists.
“I think it’s very cool because it’s going to be there for a long time,” she told the Telegram. “My kids will get to see it and their kids will get to see it if it doesn’t fade away by then. I don’t know why I chose flowers for my design but I just like them.”
Kyla, who took nearly a week to finalize her design, hopes her artwork will help make a gloomy day brighter for any of the children passing by.
“They might see it and think, ‘Oh, it’s going to be OK.’ It will distract them a little bit with what’s happening,” she said. “I know I would like to see it if I was one of the kids driving by.”
Although one of the mural’s elements wasn’t included in the initial design, Davis highlighted how it has become one of its most cherished features.
“One of our volunteer artists was so moved with emotion after the Uvalde school shooting, that she reached out to city staff and asked if she could do something on the mural to honor those victims,” he said. “After some brainstorming, (city staff) suggested painting an apple tree with an apple for each of the victims. The idea was well received and volunteer artists went to work immediately. The finished project is a beautiful tribute to Uvalde.”
With the mural placed along a prominent access point to the hospital, Davis emphasized how it can accomplish four key objectives: reduce fear and anxiety, empower a child, decrease pain awareness and make the child’s next treatment easier.
“Distraction is one of the best ways to help a child cope with necessary medical care,” he said. “Distraction is a method of behavior modification that helps a child focus attention on a preferred activity in order to think less about another, less desirable activity. Looking at artwork has proven to be an effective distraction tool. This location will play a key role in providing much needed distraction for children on their way to the hospital for treatment.”
Brenda Wallin, the regional marketing director for the Central Texas Division of Baylor Scott & White Health, thanked the city of Temple for including them in every step of the mural process.
“I just want to recognize that the city was willing to utilize our brand and the McLane Children’s hospital name,” she said. “It’s very meaningful for us to be a part of this. To drive by this every day knowing that it’s meaningful to our staff and their patients means a lot to us as an organization.”
Residents can access a booklet with each of the selected Market Loop Mural designs online at bit.ly/3IplpgN.
“We have all passed this concrete wall time after time after time and being a non-creative person myself that never bothered me,” Davis said. “Now can you imagine going back to the old way? No way.”