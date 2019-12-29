The decade of 1920 started with a sigh and a deep exhale rather than fireworks.
Bell County residents were glad to see the previous tumultuous decade end. Europe and the United States roiled in a great war; tens of millions died in an influenza pandemic; hundreds of former soldiers from Bell County returned home to their former jobs, only to find that dozens of strikes and labor riots halted Bell County’s commerce and economic stability.
If readers followed the advice of the Belton Journal editor, New Year’s resolutions were useless to pump up morale. The Temple Daily Telegram ran stories headlined, “What’s next?”
To some, the fact that women could vote, thanks to the 19th amendment, and liquor was banned, thanks to the 18th, portended more cosmic bummers for the New Year and the new decade.
The census count launched early in 1920 would reveal that the county had lost nearly 6 percent of its population — from 49,186 in 1910 to 46,412 a decade later.
Only Temple managed to remain stable. Between 1900 and 1910, the city had grown nearly 56 percent to 10,993 residents; by 1920, it had grown only .4 percent, to 11,033. The modest burg of Killeen, mainly just a depot and shipping point for agricultural goods, lost 4.5 percent of its population by 1920, with a population of 1,208.
The Temple Daily Telegram blamed the strikes and high unemployment for the post-war stagnation.
The Telegram’s syndicated astrology column published on New Year’s Day 1920 wasn’t hopeful, either. “The New Year opens with a quiet day in which there is foreshadowing of grave happenings….Signs that portend even greater changes in 1920 than in 1919 are recognized by the seers who declare that social and economic upheavals will continue, touching the uttermost parts of the earth,” the astrologer began.
What else could go wrong, the Telegram asked.
Even the year before, on New Year’s 1919, question marks filled the air rather than cheers.
Earlier in the century, the Telegram was filled with rambling stories about happy New Year’s greetings and laudatory phrases about prosperity and happiness. Society pages sparkled like champagne bubbles with frothy details of holiday soirees and cordialities. In the years before the Great War, business advertisements were crammed taller than party canapés with “high hopes for continuation and augmentation of the prosperity which has been so generally enjoyed.” Business was splendid, and everything was fine, the Telegram insisted.
That was before the U.S. entered World War I in 1917.
But Jan. 1, 1919, was different. The Nov. 11 Armistice declaring a ceasefire to the Great War had been in effect about six weeks. Although some U.S. soldiers were gradually returning home, others remained in Europe helping to maintain the ceasefire and cleaning up battle debris. People wrote to the Telegram’s editors, wanting to know more: When are our boys returning? Will there be jobs for these veterans when they get home?
Then, a year later, on New Year’s 1920, many questions were still unanswered.
Despite the gloom and doom, the Telegram attempted to spin a positive vibe for readers by stretching the truth. The year 1919 was “a year of prosperity and happiness for man — a year of sorrow, of course, for others. Millions of hearts, however, were made glad by the return of soldiers and sailors from foreign lands and training camps — and these returned fighters, in nearly every instance, have found their places in our industrial system without disturbing labor conditions.”
Charles Weaver Pyle (1891-1941), managing editor of the Belton Journal, was more practical in his admonition to readers. “Let us not make the mistake of making a long list of resolutions, only to be broken in the early days of the New Year,” he wrote on Jan. 1, 1920. “Let us, instead, meet each incoming day of the year with the determination to do the very best that is in us, and by doing this, we will find our tasks easier and pleasures greater.”
Pyle added, “There are great questions to be settled, great offices to be filled, great campaigns, political, religious and economical to be waged in the year 1920.”
The year 1920 hinted at a few good things: Director Jack Wallace Campbell (1880-1931) announced that the Temple Municipal Band, begun in 1919, would continue through 1920. Rehearsals were starting for concerts planned for the spring and summer months in City Park.
All employees of the McCelvey-Hartmann Department Store in Temple were smiling because they all received 10 percent bonuses, a sure sign that merchants expected good things in the future.
George Winthrop White (1879-1958), owner of White Shoe Store, announced he arranged for an airplane to drop cash and coupons in front of his downtown Temple store on Jan. 2. The plane, owned by the publisher of the Temple Daily Telegram, was expected to “bombard the street” in front of White’s store with packets. His store was kicking off the decade with sales, a clearance and bargains.
“The year 1920, as the astrologers say, may surpass 1919 in many ways,” the Telegram continued, “but if it does it will have its hands full….It will be interesting — very interesting and profitable — to follow the events as they transpire through reading the daily newspapers about what happens.”
Pyle, of the Belton Journal, had no quick and easy answers for the problems besetting the opening of the 1920s decade.
However, he offered one more shovelful of advice: “Plant trees and beautify the city. There is nothing that adds so much to the beauty, comfort and pleasure of a home, public building, street or park for the money invested as do fruit and shade trees.”
That was probably the best answer of all for a worried and weary citizenry.