Tips for staying healthy and happy in the new year will be discussed Thursday at a Living Well in Bell health seminar planned in Temple.
Drs. Patricia J. Sulak and Jeffrey Waxman, who both work for Baylor Scott & White Health, will discuss strategies that they and others have leaned and applied to improve their well-being.
The free, public event will be at 6 p.m. today at the Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. The seminar is part of the Living Well in Bell monthly wellness supported by the Temple Community Clinic.
Sulak, a gynecologist at Baylor Scott & White, is also a clinical professor at the Texas A&M College of Medicine. Waxman, a urologist at Baylor Scott & White, is also a clinical associate professor at the A&M medical school.
Both Sulak and Waxman are co-founders of Living Well Aware, a wellness education program.
For more information, call 254-771-3374.