Temple Fire & Rescue saved a driver from high water about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 3237 Riverside Trail.
A driver attempted to cross flowing water and was quickly swept from the roadway and into a nearby creek, according to Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto.
Temple Fire & Rescue's Special Operations Team responded with multiple swift water technicians. Due to the overgrowth of trees and vegetation in the area, these technicians entered the water to reach and rescue the driver, who had already climbed from the vehicle and was waiting on top of his car.
No injuries were reported.
"We would like to remind you that flowing water can be dangerous, and deadly. Just 6 inches of fast moving water is often enough to knock an adult off of their feet, and 12 inches of moving water is enough sweep away most small passenger cars and similar vehicles," Soto said.
If you encounter water crossing the roadway, stay safe and do not attempt to go cross the flooded area.