Belton City Council recently approved final plats for nearly 100 acres of residential developments.
These developments include the 10th phase of Three Creeks — a property composed of 72.67 acres south of Interstate 14 and east of FM 1670, on the south side of Three Creeks Boulevard near the intersection with FM 1670 — and the first phase of Hidden Trails — a property composed of 20.67 acres east of Interstate 35, north of Loop 121 and south of Avenue R.
“This is the 10th and final phase of the Three Creeks development,” Tina Moore, a planner with the city of Belton, said. “This phase proposes 287 residential lots, seven blocks and four tracts of greenspace to be owned and maintained by the homeowners association.”
Although approximately 1,500 combined lots were originally planned for the Three Creeks development, the tenth phase is expected to result in approximately 1,619 combined lots, according to the city of Belton.
“All streets in this phase connect to existing streets — Fenton Lane, Lancaster Drive and Othello Drive — that will connect to the roundabout on Three Creeks Boulevard,” Moore said. “The requirement for three points of access is satisfied by these connections.”
It also is located in Belton’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, a designated buffer area just outside of city limits that is foreshadowed to be annexed.
“This phase lies within both the city of Belton and Dog Ridge Water Supply Corporation Certification of Convenience and Necessity for water services,” Moore said. “Approximately 34 lots will be served by the city and the remaining 253 lots will be served by Dog Ridge WSC.”
Parkland facilities, greenspaces and trails will be maintained by the Three Creeks Home Owners Association, according to the city of Belton.
“The developer has provided a total of 127.34 acres of private parkland that contains several trail networks and pavilions for the residents throughout the Three Creeks subdivision,” Moore said. “This private parkland exceeds the Subdivision Ordinance requirements and is consistent with the master plan in the development agreement.”
The Hidden Trails residential subdivision, meanwhile, has a parkland fee of $200 for every residential unit.
“The entire subdivision will consist of approximately 260 residential lots and three tracts for drainage,” Moore said.
It will be completed in two phases with the first phase expected to consist of 101 lots, four blocks and a drainage tract to be owned and maintained by the city.
“During the review of the preliminary plat, the applicant received approval for alternative parkland compensation to construct a 5-foot sidewalk from this development along Avenue S to the city’s Tiger Splash Pad,” Moore said. “The proposed improvements are estimated to cost approximately $68,310. The applicant also proposed a similar walking path to connect this subdivision to the Miller Heights walking trails.”