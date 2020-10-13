BELTON — A former Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was sentenced Tuesday to five years deferred adjudication probation on an injury to a child offense.
Harpin Myers, 64, was originally charged with indecency with a child by contact, a second-degree felony, but a plea deal with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office lowered the charge to a third-degree felony.
Myers won’t be required to register as a sex offender, Bell County 27th District Court Judge John Gauntt said during the livestream hearing.
A major factor in the sentence decision was the victim, who was 15 years old when she made an outcry that Myers made her inappropriately touch him on Nov. 1, 2015
The woman is now an adult and asked for the case to be handled as it was — but left the length and terms of the probation up to Gauntt, Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns said.
According to the Texas Penal Code, Myers faced a sentence from two to 10 years.
“The victim forgave him and asked for mercy and a short probation time, but I don’t think that’s appropriate,” Burns said. He argued that Myers breached trust as an adult and law enforcement officer, and asked for 10 years deferred adjudication probation.
Myers’ attorney, Bob Phillips, credited the victim with her Christian forgiveness and her desire for Myers to not be convicted for a sex-related offense. Phillips said Myers was an exemplary person since childhood, and this incident tore his family apart — but his family supports him.
He could have testified or made a statement, but Myers declined those options, Phillips and Myers both said.
The victim gave her allocution statement.
“This took a long time to get here and was a very crazy road,” the victim said. “I lost trust in a lot of people and this completely turned my world upside down,” she said.
As she spoke to Myers, the woman said her final decision was to show God’s heart and His mercy.
“I hope you’ve learned…you broke the law. But I’m the happiest I’ve ever been now,” the victim said.
Her explanation was that she and Jesus were showing Myers mercy and forgiveness.
Myers was suspended in December 2015, and the DPS immediately began termination proceedings against him.
The joint investigation by the Texas Rangers and Bell County Special Victims Unit lasted more than a year.
In July, Myers elected to plead guilty to a sex charge instead of going through a jury trial. Instead, he pleaded no contest to the charge of injury to a child in August.