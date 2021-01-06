Some area businesses, including restaurants, retails stores and gyms, are being directed to reduce capacities to 50 percent due to a “high hospitalization” designation amid COVID-19, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.
At 3 p.m. Tuesday, Blackburn received a letter from Dr. John Hellerstedt, Commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, confirming that Trauma Service Area L — of which Bell is one of six member counties — is now considered to be “a high hospitalization area.”
“A high hospital hospitalization area as defined by Gov. Abbott’s executive order is any trauma service area that has had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 patients, as a percentage of total hospital capacity, exceeds 15 percent,” Blackburn said. “
During a Wednesday news conference Blackburn discussed the impact of this new designation on Bell County businesses.
“There are certain exceptions to (reductions) … But these businesses that are impacted by the reduction from 75 percent occupancy to 50 percent occupancy include restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, gyms, museums and libraries,” Blackburn said. “In essence, those businesses that the state has classified as non-essential must return to the 50 percent occupancy and operating limits.”
But certain Bell County bars could be forced to shutter their doors.
“Shortly after receiving the DSHS notification, I also received notification from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission that I needed to amend the opt-in form that I filed … under the governor’s orders to allow bars to be open,” Blackburn said.
Blackburn said his newly amended form now forbids certain bars from opening in response to Trauma Service Area L’s high hospitalization rate.
“Bars that hold a wine and beer retailer’s permit may be open for to-go service,” he said. “According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, bars that hold a mixed-beverage permit are the ones that may not open.”
Blackburn indicated that there are 43 bars in Bell County that hold a mixed-beverage permit.
"I would urge bar operators, who have questions about whether and how they may operate under the governor’s orders, to contact TABC,” he said. “The contact information that I’ve been given is for Mr. Dexter Jones. His email address is Dexter.Jones@TABC.Texas.gov.”