A damaging tornado that traveled 26 miles from Round Rock to Granger before entering southern Bell County had 90 mph winds, the National Weather Service confirmed Thursday.
The tornado was one of 14 that damaged communities mostly in Central and North Texas on Monday, according to the weather service.
The Granger tornado was initially an EF-2, but decreased to an EF-1 once it crossed from Williamson County into Bell.
“When it was in Williamson County, they did find EF-2 damage,” Fort Worth-based weather service meteorologist Bianca Garcia said. “Once it crossed over to Bell County, they only found EF-1 damage.”
Garcia said the EF-1 tornado crossed into Bell County at FM 2268 east of the community of Vilas — 16 miles southeast of Temple — after starting in Round Rock and passing through Granger.
“I know that in Bell County, it traveled for about six miles,” Garcia said.
The tornado was caused by the mixture of moisture, rising unstable air and a lifting mechanism, according to Garcia, who said the three weather factors worked together to create Monday’s windstorm.
“We had a very strong upper-level system move through,” she said. “As these ingredients combined, the environment was very favored for a tornado to form.”
Andrew Quigley, a San Antonio-based meteorologist covering the Williamson County for the weather service, said the final rating of the tornado had not been released yet.
“In the case of the Round Rock tornado, we’re still finalizing some details,” he said. “We haven’t released a rating quite yet.”
Jarrell tornado
Jarrell was damaged by a different tornado — an EF-0 — with winds clocked at 75 mph. Some areas were damaged but greater devastation was found in Granger.
The National Weather Service office in San Antonio said that tornado started in Jarrell and ended in Bell County near Prairie Dell Church Road west of Interstate 35.
“The supercell that produced the Jarrell tornado developed near (County Road) 139 and Ronald Reagan (Boulevard) on the southwest side of Jarrell,” the release said. “The damage on this area was rated EF-0 and confined mainly to tree and barn damage. The tornado then crossed FM 487 and CR 305.
“Several homes in Jarrell received substantial roof damage through this segment, including along Villa Franco Lane,” the release said.
Other damage in Jarrell occurred as the tornado continued its path.
“Two travel trailers were rolled at a storage lot,” the weather service said. “A stone company had large doors blown out of their business, two trailers totally destroyed, a utility pole snapped at the base, and a small metal building demolished. Damage through this area was rated EF-1.”
The Jarrell tornado continued northeast, crossing CR 396, where some houses were affected with roof damage.
“The damage along CR 396 was the peak of the intensity surveyed, rated EF-1 with maximum winds of 100 mph and a maximum width of 300 yards,” the release said. “This same area was also struck by the EF-5 Jarrell tornado in 1997.”
Twenty-seven people in Jarrell were killed by that devastating EF-5 tornado.
Tornado intensity
Another EF-0 tornado, with 70 mph winds, struck Rosebud in western Falls County east of Temple.
Garcia said the Enhanced Fujita Scale is used to determine the intensity of the tornado’s winds — an EF-0 being 65-85 mph and an EF-5 at more than 201 mph, and the damage it causes along its path.
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-3 in Jacksboro with 150 mph winds and an EF-2 in Sherwood Shores with 130 mph winds.
Two EF-1 tornadoes in Bowie with 95 to 105 mph winds; an EF-1 in Nocona with 110 mph winds; an EF-1 in Gainesville with 105 mph winds; an EF-1 at Possum Kingdom Lake with 95 mph; an EF-1 in River Oaks with 100 mph;
Five EF-0 tornadoes were recorded, including Decatur with 85 mph; Carrollton with 85 mph; and Groesbeck with 85 mph.
“After the storm has passed, we send out survey teams, and they go out and look for damage,” Garcia said. “We also get reports of damage by the public and the media. We then compile these reports. We go on scene and find a start point and an endpoint. We look at the damage at the extent of the damage. We look internally and are able to determine the rating of the tornado.”
Meteorologists are still studying survey information for the tornadoes to complete all the reports.